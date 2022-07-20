10 policemen kidnapped in action

TEN policemen from the Nasarawa State command deployed to Osun State for last Saturday’s governorship election have been abducted by unknown gunmen in Obajana in Kogi State.

The officers who were kidnapped at Obajana last Sunday were returning from election duty in Osun State.

A statement confirming the abduction of the policemen noted: “On 17th July, 2022 at about 2305 hours, information received from Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Obajana that gunshots were heard along New By-pass Road, close to Trailer Park-PTI Obajana.

“It was reported that the DPO promptly mobilised patrol teams to the scene, where they met one white 18-seater passengers’ bus with registration No. GWA 295 YR, driven by one Usman Abdullahi ‘m’ with six occupants, who identified themselves as police officers from Nasarawa state Police Command.

The officers narrated that their vehicle developed mechanical fault, which led them to drop out of their convoy and while trying to fix the vehicle, armed men suddenly emerged from the bush, forcefully kidnapping ten officers.

“Anti-Kidnapping teams have been deployed to the area, currently tracking hoodlums for possible rescue of the officers. Meanwhile, the remaining contingent were accommodated at Command Headquarters and Investigation is in progress”.

The Nasarawa State police public relations officer (PPRO) DSP Ramhan Nansel is yet to confirm the incident. – (Text excluding headline from The Guardian)

