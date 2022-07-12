14 directors shortlisted for AGF job￼

Hits: 2

THE search for a new Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF) is nearing an end as 14 Directors have been shortlisted for the job.

A circular from the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) signed by Mariya A. D. Rufai, Director (Administration) was received by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoS) on July 6.

Rufai said her circular was in response to the directive from the HoS requesting for a list of eligible Directors one of whom will become the Accountant General of the Federation.

Most Directors of Finance and Administration (DFAs) in the Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are more often deployed from the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF).

In her letter, Rufai presented “details of the substantive Directors from the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation as requested for your further necessary action” to the HoS.

The 14 Directors that will be screened for the position of AGF are: Muhammad Murtala Saleh, Chizea Onochie Peter and Lydia Jafiya Shehu from the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.

Others are: Bakre Modupe Julianah(Ministry of Police Affairs); Danladi Comfort Zakowi(NSCDC); Abah George Fidelis (Nigeria Immigration); Omachi Raymond Omenka (Ministry of Interior) and lbrahim Saadiyya Jibo (National Boundary Commission).

Those who also made the list are; Mohammed Aminu YarAbba (Federal Fire Service), Samuel A. Waziri (Ministry of Agric and Rural Development), Mahmud Adam Kambari (North East Development Commission), Mohammed Magaji M. Doho (Federal Ministry of Education), Mufutahu Bukolah(Federal Ministry of Transportation) and Yusuf Abdullahi Musa II (Fed. Min. Information and Culture).

The process of selecting a substantive AGF in recent years has always captured the attention of the public while the government has tried to select who it considers the best from the lot.

-The Nation

KN