14,836 pensioners are being overpaid monthly pensions — PTAD

THE Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) says no fewer than 14,836 pensioners are overpaid monthly pensions based on the inherited payroll.

Mr Gbenga Ajayi, PTAD’s Head of Corporate Communications, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said PTAD had implemented the outcome of the expanded computation project and revalidation of pensioner’s career documents for Civil Service Pension Department (CSPD).

He said in June, the Executive Secretary of PTAD, Dr Chioma Ejikeme, the management team of PTAD, the Executive members of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) and the Federal Civil Service Pensioners Branch (FCSPB) jointly held a meeting on the issue.

Ejikeme informed the unions of the directorate’s plan to properly place pensioners in the CSPD, who were being overpaid, on their accurate monthly pension.

“At the end of the meeting, all the parties agreed to contact the affected pensioners and inform them of the directorate’s plan to properly place them on the right monthly pension from the month of July.

“While modalities to recover the over-payment will be worked out in due course, letters to the affected pensioners have been dispatched,” she said.

Ejikeme said that the monthly pensions of the affected pensioners had been adjusted to reflect their appropriate computed monthly pension. (NAN)

