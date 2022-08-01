2 men docked for allegedly stealing 20 bibles, hymn books

TWO men were on Monday docked in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ado-Ekiti for stealing 20 Bible, seven hymns and usher’s books.

The police charged Basiru Abubakar, 20, and Peter Friday, 18, with conspiracy and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Oriyomi Akinwale, told the Court that the defendants committed the offence on July 27 at about 11 a.m at the Bank Road Area in Ado-Ekiti.

He said the defendants also stole

a tambourine, stickers, church banners, tithe cards and offering envelopes all N150,000 belonging to Ms Adedokun Esther.

The prosecution said the items were displayed outside the church for sale during a programme.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 302(1) (a) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

The prosecutor asked the Court for adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Defence Counsel, Mrs Funmilayo Akinwumi, prayed the court to grant her clients bail in the most liberal terms.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Bankole Oluwasanmi, granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N50,000 with one surety each in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Sept.2 for hearing.(NAN)

KN