2022 Ludo Championship: Players commend organisers



Players at the ongoing Ludo Championships in Lagos

PARTICIPANTS in the maiden edition of the ongoing Ludo Championships Nigeria have lauded the organisers, saying the competition could foster unity among communities in Lagos.

They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday that the relaxed atmosphere and the conduct of the organisers to the no fewer than 100 players were encouraging.

NAN reports that the competition is being organised by the Lagos State Government, Redeemers University, Ede and a firm, Gbolad Continental Venture.

The competition, which started on July 18 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere Lagos, will end on July 23.

The CEO of Gbolad Continental Venture, Olaide Graham, said the aim was to bring the game to limelight, reduce stress, tension, improve reasoning, increase creativity, focus and strategy.

She said winners will be rewarded.

Segun Fowora, a player and fisherman, who lives in Ebute-Metta said the game was good and cut across all ages irrespective of your status in the society.

He said that although the game of Ludo had been around for long but he felt good because of the honour brought to the game by the organisers, especially the financial reward.

“I hope this objective will not be halted as it will go a long way to foster unity and create room for friendship,”Fowora said.

Ganiu Fatiu, also a fisherman, said that he was excited when he head of the championship and hoped it would continue on a yearly basis so as to achieve the objective.

He urged corporate bodies to support the initiative to grow it to a national championship.

“I want the state and federal governments to back this programme because it is indeed a laudable one,”Fatiu said.

Madam Rose Abajinu from Ikorodu told NAN that she was competing to win the first prize in the women’s category.

“This is a good programme and I’m excited to be here, especially for the opportunity that one can compete in a very relaxed atmosphere.

“I really commend the organisers and I hope we can do this programme on quarterly basis,” Abajinu said.

Tubosun Kareem, a carpenter from Mile 12, told NAN that the programme should be organized in every local government in the state.

He said that the programme was worthwhile as he hoped to make new friends and would encourage more people from his community to take part in future events,” Kareem said.

Mrs Graham said subsequent editions would be better than the current competition. (NAN)

