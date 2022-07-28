2023: APC group hands over campaign offices to Gov. Matawalle

MR Muktar Idris, All Progressives Congress (APC) Candidate in the 2019 Governorship Election in Zamfara, has handed over his election campaign offices to Gov. Bello Matawalle.

The APC group managing the campaign offices renamed them ‘Gov. Matawalle for 2023 is Real’.

The Project Coordinator, Alhaji Saminu Tsafe, handed over the offices on Wednesday in Gusau.

He said that the development was part of the outcomes of reconciliation efforts among different APC groups in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Idris the winner of the 2019 governorship poll in the state.

However, the Supreme Court ruled otherwise and handed victory to Matawalle who contested on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and came second in the election.

The apex court overturned APC’s victory as a result of irregularities in the party’s primary election.

The court, therefore, ordered that Matawalle should be sworn in as the state’s Governor on May 29, 2019.

In 2021, Matawalle defected from PDP to APC alongside some elected officials of Zamfara Government.

Tsafe said: “The group was one and unique out of other powerful weapons used in securing overall victory for APC during the 2019 General Elections in Zamfara State.

“The initiative was designed beyond the 2019 General Elections to continue with its public enlightenment and voter education among, other activities.”

He said that the target was also to canvass for more votes and secure more than 500,000 votes in the 2023 elections.

Tsafe said that the decision to hand over the campaign structure followed recent reconciliation of “two powerful pillars of Zamfara politics – Gov. Bello Matawalle and former Gov. Abdulaziz Yari.”

According to him, all the campaign offices of the group at state, zonal, local government and ward levels have been handed over to Matawalle for his re-election campaign.

In his remarks, the Project Leader, Alhaji Yahaya Yari Abubakar, younger brother of former Gov. Abdulaziz Yari, thanked members of the group for contributions to the success of APC.

He said that the group had an outstanding performance in the 2019 General Elections.

“I urge you to extend the gesture of hard work and commitment to ensure the success of Gov. Bello Matawalle in 2023.

” I want you to support all APC candidates in your respective local governments and embark on more public awareness campaign on the importance of getting PVC before the INEC deadline for voter registration,” Yari said. (NAN)

