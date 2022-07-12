2023: Atiku Support Organisation unveils 19-man team in Delta

Hits: 4

SOUTH South Zonal office of Atiku Support Organisation, ASO, has unveiled a 19-member state team and 25 local government coordinators to stir support for the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar in Delta State.

South South Zonal Coordinator, Dr. Nkechi Enumah-Chukura, who spoke at the ceremony, congratulated the group for Atiku’s victory at the PDP presidential primaries and the emergence of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate.

Enumah-Chukura, who also inaugurated Samuel Askia Jr. and his state executive, charged the coordinators to carry leaders of the party, women and youths groups along, and ensure they have their voter’s card.

Flanked by the five states coordinators, she said: “We are here as directed by our amiable Director General, Abubakar Babawo, who mandated the inauguration of this 19-man State Exco and 25 LGA ASO Ambassadors, whose first task will be to come up with LGA and wards Exco lists before Friday.

“As ASO Ambassadors, the success and failure of our main goal to Aso Rock lies squarely on all of us. We all know that the economic viability of Nigeria cannot be complete without the likes of Atiku, and the judicial jurisprudence that tested the constitution and our laws cannot be complete also without the likes of Atiku.

”We are encouraging you to be at your best and justify this responsibility by ensuring that our women, youth groups and associations are genuinely carried along, so they can understand your intents.”

In his remarks, state Coordinator of the support group, Askia Jr. expressed appreciation to all members present for their commitments so far, saying, “It is a journey that has started, and believes that they own the project.”

Cross River State coordinator, Princewill Etung, in his goodwill message, said, “Again, we have an opportunity to put Nigeria on a right path. Atiku is made of solid base and not made of vapour, but actual substance.”

On his part, Mr. Israel Abosi, who administered the oath office, said: “God has given the PDP the wisdom of presenting candidates that will not give us problems of marketing. So, the works you need to do is returning to your Local Government Areas and make people to realize the importance of what God has given to us.”

-Vanguard

KN