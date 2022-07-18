2023: Group urges Nigerians to shun tribal, religious sentiments

AHEAD of the 2023 General Elections, the Movement for Nigeria Transformation (MNT), an NGO has urged Nigerians to shun ethnic , religious and sectarian sentiments.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Victor Ogba, National President of the group and co-signed by the National Secretary, Mr Dave Esokpunwu in Abuja on Monday.

Ogba called on Nigerians to rise above religious and ethnic divides in leadership recruitment process and emphasise on competence and integrity.

He expressed the commitment of the group to a united and transformed Nigeria, reiterating their willingness not to stand aloof but to make significant impact in the country’s electoral process.

“All that is required of us is to divorce ourselves of ethnic and religious sentiments, instead develop right attitude and perception towards the affairs of Nigeria by voting rightlduring elections.

“Together, we all should take our collective destiny in our own hands and rightly and positively change the fortunes of Nigeria to make it comfortable for us and the entire human race,” he said.

Ogba who expressed worry over the low turn out of Nigerians in the Continuous Voter Registration.

He urged all chapters of the group to carry out vigorous and sustained sensitization of voters across the country.

He also ed on Nigerians who are yet to register and collect their Permanent Voter Cards to endeavour to do so, urging voters to come out in their numbers on voting day to cast and defend their votes.

Ogba who reaffirmed the group’s commitment to democracy and good governance, said that the group will engage all political gladiators seeking elective offices at all levels for competence and acceptance

He however said that the group in its pursuit of a sane and transformed Nigerian society would not relent in recognizing individuals who had made patriotic contributions to the country’s development.

“There are still a few among the lot who have positively impacted the lives of their people and invariably Nigeria as a country.

“In view of this, the MNT has resolved to bestow on such identified personalities honours/awards which will make them serve as role models to upcoming Nigerians.”

Ogba therefore urged Nigerians not to lose hope in the country, saying that the country would come out better and more prosperous. (NAN)

