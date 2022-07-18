2023: Imo APGA’S Legal Adviser quits, joins Obi’s campaign team

THE Legal Adviser of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Imo, Chief Ifeanyi Olumba, on Monday resigned his position and joined the Labour Party (LP).

Olumba, who announced his resignation at a press conference in Owerri, said he had joined the campaign team of Mr Peter Obi, LP’s 2023 Presidential candidate, appealing to his supporters to go with him.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olumba was a former Transition Committee Chairman of Orlu Local Government Area of the state.

He was also the Board Chairman, Imo Broadcasting Corporation (IBC), before his election as APGA legal adviser.

“Today, I want to use this opportunity to announce my resignation as the legal adviser and member of APGA, Imo State Chapter.

“I consider this as a sacrifice and a contribution I have to make towards the task of nation-building, believing that we must build a new Nigeria.

“If we must do what previous generations and some current political leaders have not done, it only requires sacrifice. My resignation is not borne out of any ill feelings for APGA,” he said.

Olumba, also a Principal Partner in Ifeanyi Olumba Chambers, thanked APGA’s national leadership, former fellow state executives of the party and other members.

“Like many other progressive minded Nigerians, who want to see the nation rise again, I hereby throw my weight behind the Peter Obi/Yusuf Datti-Ahmed 2023 presidential project, believing that there is nothing wrong with Nigeria that cannot be handled.

“My faith and believe remain unshaken that in the duo of Obi and Datti-Ahmed, we have found Plato’s ideal philosophers and statesmen,” he said. (NAN)

