2023: Obasanjo hosts Peter Obi, Baba-Ahmed

THE Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, on Sunday, visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The duo met with Obasanjo in company of the Labour Party (LP) National Chairman, Julius Abure, and the Senior Pastor, Trinity House Church, Ituah Ighodalo.

Baba-Ahmed disclosed this and equally shared pictures of the meeting with Obasanjo on his Twitter handle.

He, was, however silent on issues discussed at the meeting.

“Earlier today (Sunday), myself and H. E. #PeterObi in the company of other #NgLabour chieftains consulted with the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo,” he posted.

Our correspondent gathered that the visit was part of the LP’s candidate consultation on his presidential bid.

-Daily Trust

KN