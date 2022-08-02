233 LGAs, 32 states prone to flooding – NEMA

MR Mustapha Ahmed, Director-General, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), says it has identified 233 local government areas, in 32 states and FCT that have been predicted to experience flooding in 2022.

He said this at a National Consultative Workshop on 2022 Flood Preparedness, Mitigation and Response, organised by the agency, on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the workshop was one of the steps outlined by the agency to bring stakeholders together.

He said it was to collectively prepare and provide strategies to strengthen flood risk mitigation and effective response.

“This followed the 2022 Seasonal Climate Prediction released by Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the Annual Flood Outlook released by Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA).

”Efforts must be made to mitigate and respond effectively to flooding.

“We have sent advisory letters and maps showing predicted flood risk areas in various states to the respective state governments.

“We have also produced risk maps for vulnerable local government areas as forecasted by NIHSA’s Annual Flood Outlook,” he said.

He added that state emergency management agencies as well as local emergency management committees must be proactive.

He said this would ensure effective and efficient flood preparedness, mitigation and response.

On her part, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Farouq, called on relevant stakeholders to take proactive measures in addressing flood and its associated impacts.

Farouq, who was represented by Deputy Director, Disaster Management, at the ministry, Dr Abubakar Suleiman, added that adequate information must be sent out to the public for effective preparation.

“Intensification of public enlightenment campaigns, targeting vulnerable communities to undertake mitigation actions and prepare for evacuation to safe ground.

“Identification of high grounds for possible internally displaced persons camps, to shelter evacuated communities.

“De-silting river channels and canals and removal of all refuse, weeds, water hyacinths and floats from water channel, drainage and on all avenues for river run offs so as to allow free flow of flood waters,” she said. (NAN)

KN