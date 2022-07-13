3 drivers docked for allegedly stealing assorted beverage, spices

THREE drivers who allegedly stole assorted beverage and spices worth N3. 5 million were on Wednesday docked in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The police charged Rasheed Kolapo, 45, Olusola Olowuro, 49 and Moses Adeniyi, 50, with conspiracy and theft.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the offence was committed between Jan. 8 and March 30, at 36A Abisogun Leigh St., Ogba, Lagos.

Akeem told the court that the defendants are drivers of Pomegranate Nigeria Ltd,

Akeem said that when the company account was audited ,it was discovered that N3. 5million worth of goods were missing.

When the drivers were invited, he said, they lied that the goods were discharged to their various locations.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs B. O Osunsanmi, admitted the defendants to bail of N300,000 each with two sureties in likesum.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case until July 27 for mention.(NAN)

