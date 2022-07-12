344 new police constables to work in their communities in Jigawa

Hits: 5

THE 344 new police constables deployed in Jigawa will serve in their respective local government areas and communities.

They are part of the 10,000 recruits enlisted by the Federal Government to strengthen community policing.

“The 344 constables were earlier drawn from the 27 Local Government Areas of Jigawa in consonance with the directives of the Federal Character Commission,’’ police commissioner, Mr Aliyu Tafida said in a statement.

The statement was issued by police spokesman in Jigawa, DSP Lawan Shiisu.

The constables just ended six months of intensive training in basic, intermediate and advance policing at police colleges in Kaduna and Bauchi states.

The training entailed physicals and intellectually-challenging exercises to transit the recruits from civilian mentality to professional policing.

Tafida warned the constables to be professional in the discharge of their duties, stressing that punishment awaited misconduct.

The police commissioner also urged Jigawa residents to support and cooperate with the constables to enable them to discharge their duties effectively. (NAN)

C.E