5 people docked for allegedly stealing N7.6m

FIVE people were on Monday docked in an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly stealing N7.6 million belonging to ”Beyond” Micro Finance Bank.

The police charged Ijeoma Odiaze, 52; Ogana Joy, 48 ; Victoria Omidime, 34 ; Victor Nweke, 29 and John Ipu 32; whose addresses were not given, with conspiracy and felony to wit theft.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Adegeshin Famuyiwa, said the defendants committed the offence sometime in September 2021 in Ikorodu, Lagos.

Famuyiwa alleged that the defendants conspired among themselves to steal money belonging to Beyond Credit micro finance bank and converted it to their personal use.

The offence, the police said, contravenes the provisions sections 411, 280 and punishable under sections 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate O.A Ogbe admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100, 000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Aug.4 for mention. (NAN)

KN