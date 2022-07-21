5 ships with petrol expected at Lagos ports – NPA

THE Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Wednesday said that five out of the 24 ships expected at Lagos ports were laden with petrol.

It said that the remaining 19 ships expected at the port contain bulk wheat, general cargo, bulk sugar, bulk urea container, bulk steam coal, automobile gasoline, frozen fish, bulk gypsum, base oul and bulk fertiliser.

The NPA in its daily Shipping Position added that the ships were expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex as from July 20 to July 31.

It said that another eight ships containing general cargo, bulk wheat, bulk gypsum and petrol were awaiting berth.

It said that 20 other ships were also discharging bulk wheat, frozen fish, bulk sugar, container, petrol, butane gas, general cargo, bulk clinker, automobile gasoline and bulk urea. (NAN)

KN