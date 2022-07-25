500 staff to leave NNPCL with lofty packages

NEW realities that come with the new status of the commercialized Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited may have started to set in as 500 staff have been pencilled to go.

The affected who have been offered mouth-watering inducement according to Business Standards, are however given till the first week of August to decide whether to leave now with the package or continue in the employ of the oil firm

The message was passed to the affected staff who are ordinarily billed to retire by the years 22, 23, and 24 through their emails.

This decision is not favoured by some of the management staff members who have kicked against it, especially those in the cadre of general managers and group general managers

The group managing director and chief executive of the company, Mele Kyari was alleged to have said at a staff town meeting recently that “you may accept the package or reject it, but you are advised to take it.”

Those general managers and group general managers that are against the retirement allegedly wanted to complete their official tenures, and retire when they attain 60 years of age.

Sources said no one will be forced out of the system if they fail to take the advantage of the severance package but they may have themselves to blame afterward.

A portal is said to have been opened online with points to click, one for acceptance of the severance exercise and the other for the rejection of the letter, whichever way any of the affected officials choose, by the first week of August, the portal would be closed.

Aside from the juicy package for those affected, they would also be entitled to 50 percent of their salaries until the time they are naturally expected to serve out their tenure in the company.

Some agreed that the action of the company is not punitive and wishes they are part of the exercise which also has seen the company offering to also write off advances to any of the affected staff is paying

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) transitioned to a commercial venture, NNPC Limited, on Tuesday, 19 July 2022. It is hoped per the cent transition would bring with it a whole new set of operational efficiency and competency to NNPC Limited.

MetroBusiness.

A.I