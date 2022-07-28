9mobile affirms support for Nigerian Businesses

9MOBILE has restated commitment to enabling growth of Nigerian businesses and fostering inter-sectoral collaboration to further boost economic development in Nigeria.

Chief Financial Officer, 9mobile, Phillips Oki, who represented the CEO of 9mobile, Juergen Peschel, gave the assurance on Thursday when he led the company’s management team on a visit to Gracefield Island.

Oki said that Gracefield Island is a smart city under development by Gravitas Investments Ltd. in the Lekki axis of Lagos State.

He said the exclusive Island would offer world-class utilities and services for residents and businesses, desiring a more liveable and serene environment that offered increased comfort and productivity.

Oki said that 9mobile and Gravitas had previously signed an agreement to provide exclusive telecommunication services, including a fibre backbone infrastructure and internet across fixed voice and data services, including Triple play and Dual play on the Island.

He added that the smart city would also be equipped with other services such as Internet of Things (IoT) for security, surveillance, fleet tracking, smart home solutions, smart metering and intelligent utility.

“We are here to take this relationship to the next level and also thank Gravitas for the cooperation.

“Gracefield Island is a new integrated cosmopolitan smart city of 25,000 inhabitants initiated by Gravitas and built on purposely reclaimed land within the fast-rising premium Lekki Lagos shoreline.

“We are grateful for making us the number one Telco on this project.

“All other estates will learn from this world-class model on Gracefield Island,” Oki said.

Oki noted that the company would open a mini-office operating 24 hours on the Island, explaining that the cooperation would move from a project to a programme.

The Managing Director/CEO, Gravitas, Olufemi Babalola, said the choice of 9mobile to provide telecoms service was well considered and strategic.

“9mobile understood Gravitas vision and has remained a committed partner from inception.

“Gracefield Island is configured to be a smart city, and a lot of what we’re doing will ride on quality telecom technology. So, we are happy to have 9mobile as our partner,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visit features assessment of infrastructure deployment at the smart city and unveiling of a solar-powered 9mobile kiosk. (NAN)

