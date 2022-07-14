THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says the African Action Congress (AAC) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), are yet to submit any nomination for 2023 state elections, with just three days to the deadline for the submission of nomination.

The commission in a statement by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye in Abuja on Wednesday, disclosed that 16 out of 18 registered political parties had so far submitted 6,995 nomination forms (EC9) for the elections.

“As provided for in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Election released by the Commission on Feb. 26, all political parties that conducted valid primaries are required to nominate their candidates for Governorship, Deputy Governorship and State Assembly elections.

“The nominations are expected to be done via the INEC Candidate Nomination Portal (ICNP) from July 1 to July 15.

“So far, the Commission has processed 6,995 nomination forms (EC9) uploaded by 16 out of 18 political parties for the constituencies where they intend to sponsor candidates.

“However, two political parties, the AAC and NNPP, are yet to upload a single nomination to the portal,” it stated.

INEC reminded all political parties that they have three days left to upload their list of candidates to the ICNP.

The commission which reiterated that the deadline remained Friday, said that the portal would automatically shut down at 6 p.m. on that date.

INEC also called on prospective litigants, who applied for the issuance of Certified True Copies (CTCs) to come forward and collect the certifed copies of the documents.

The commission said it had continuously responded to requests for the issuance of CTCs of documents mainly arising from the conduct of party congresses, primaries and nomination of candidates.

“The number of requests processed has now risen to 1,662,987 pages of documents.

“Sadly, in spite of the Commission’s effort, 147 out of 476 requests processed as at today involving 5,646 pages are yet to be collected by applicants.” (NAN)

