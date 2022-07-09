Accident: Bagudu mourns 4 illustrious sons of Kebbi 

Hits: 7

GOV. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has condoled with the families of four illustrious sons of the state, who lost their lives in an auto crash.

Malam Yahaya Sarki, the Special Adviser to the governor on Media, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

Sarki listed the deceased as late Dr Hussaini Abdullahi-Goro, a philanthropist; Aliyu Tanko-Nassarawa (aka Kwara), a former member, Kebbi State House of Assembly; Yakubu Magaji-Alwasa, senior citizen, and Abdullahi Abubakar-Dalijan, a senior citizen.

NAN reports that the deceased died on Thursday night in a motor accident along Yauri-Birnin Kebbi road on their way from Abuja.

Bagudu accompanied by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami SAN, offered prayers for the repose of the souls of the deceased.

He prayed Almighty Allah to forgive the departed four personalities and admit them into Aljannatul Firdaus.

He also prayed Allah to give the families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Aged 62, late Abdullahi-Goro, is survived by three wives and 16 children, while late Tanko-Nassarawa (Kwara), who died at the age of 56, is survived by three wives and 17 children.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the funeral prayer took place at the Emir’s Palace in Birnin in Kebbi after Juma’at prayer. (NAN)

