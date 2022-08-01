Menu

Monday, August 1, 2022

Africa

Adamawa village head advises subjects on Covid-19 vaccination

Posted on by editor

A Dauda Mumini, the Village Head of Va’atita community in Adamawa has called on his subjects to  ensure being vaccinated against the  dreaded Covid-19 disease for their safety.

The traditional ruler told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Monday that the vaccine was medically safe and effective.

He said initially the residents rejected the vaccine but with the house-to-house visit and enlightenment campaign through the media people were presently responding by  being vaccinated.

“I move arround with my vaccination card to show my subjects that I have recieved the jab  and the response is highly encouraging now,” he said.

He explained that he was working in collaboration with the ward heads under his jurisdiction to further create awareness and  sensitise the general public to the imperative of them getting vaccinated against the disease.

Mumini commended the roles of the  state government and the health workers  for their efforts in promoting the health sector. (NAN)

A.I