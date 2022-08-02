ADC presidential candidate appoints campaign spokesman 

MR Dumebi Kachikwu, presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC),has appointed Mr Adeniyi Kunnu, a broadcast professional ,as spokesman of his 2023 campaign organisation.

Kachikwu ,who made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja ,described Kunnu as a versatile communicator, with vast experience in broadcast journalism.

“Kunnu ,who holds both Bachelors and Master of Arts degrees in Literature-in-English from Lagos Sate University, Ojo, and the University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos, is currently a PhD student of Literature-in-English at the University of Abuja.

“He brings to the job a rich experience as a versatile communicator,following long years of practice in the broadcast industry and lecturing in the academia,”he said.

According to him,Kunnu has undergone several professional development courses and has held professional positions in both public and private sector.

Kachikwu added that the appointee was a news and programmes presenter cum producer and senior management executive at a radio station in Lagos.

“And he is a member of many professional bodies including the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Radio, Television and Theatre Arts Workers Union and Association of Voice Over Artists of Nigeria (AVOA),” he said. (NAN)

KN