‘Adebanjo not speaking for Afenifere, Yoruba leaders’￼

A Yoruba socio-political organisation, the Yoruba Youth Congress (YYC), has said a statement credited to Pa Ayo Adebanjo endorsing the candidature of Peter Obi was not the opinion of Afenifere or the opinion of the majority of Yoruba leaders.

It said the statement was the opinion of Pa Adebanjo.

YYC President Prince Dapo Adepoju, in a statement in Akure, the Ondo State capital, said Pa Adebanjo reserved the right to support whoever he so wished to support, but the public should not take the statement as the stand of the Afenifere.

He said consultations were on and that Yoruba youths would let Nigerians know who they would support for the presidential election.

Adepoju said the body would not support the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi.

-The Nation

KN