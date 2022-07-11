Hits: 3



A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ebun-Olu Adegoruwa, has reacted to the Muslim-Muslim ticket by the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential flag bearer, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing it as a terrible choice.

Adegoruwa in a statement on Sunday, said the latest move by Tinubu and his party is insensitive and a wrong choice in several ways.

He said: “Nigerians, whether muslims, christians, traditionalists, should reject APC with their votes come 2023 because a Muslim-Muslim ticket in present-day Nigeria is fuel for Boko Haram, incentive for ISWAP and a call for terrorism to thrive more.

“Unless of course those parading the ticket are themselves complicit. There is no better way to insult our sensibilities. I pray it is not true”.

Tinubu picked former Borno State Governor, Kashim Shetima as his running mate for the presidential election slated for next year 2023.

The choice comes even as the Christian Association of Nigerian CAN has repeatedly warned against candidates standing for election under the same religious background.

– (Text excluding headline from People’svoice)

A.I