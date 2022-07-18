Adeleke’s victory signals better chances for PDP in 2023- Agboola

SEN. Hosea Agboola, a former Senate Deputy Chief Whip in the seventh assembly, on Sunday congratulated the Governor-elect of Osun State, Sen. Ademola Adeleke.

This is contained in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Adeleke had defeated the incumbent governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola in a keenly contested governorship election on Saturday.

NAN reports that Agboola is a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and Chairman, Governor’s Advisory Council in Oyo State.

Agboola, popularly known as Alleluyah, described Adeleke as a dogged fighter and man of destiny, whose victory signalled better chances for PDP in 2023 across board.

“Adeleke is a dogged fighter with undying spirit which culminated in his hard-earned victory over an incumbent governor with highly influential backers across the length and breadth of the country.

“This is a well deserved victory for Adeleke. His family’s pedigree has brightened the hope of Osun State.

“He will use his noble birth and family’s greatness to put smiles on the faces of the people of Osun State,” he said.

He commended PDP governors and leaders across the country for making Adeleke’s victory a reality.

Agboola said that Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, a PDP governor, now has another colleague governor in the South-West geo-political zone.

He expressed optimism that the PDP would secure victory in other states of the region and the presidency in the 2023 general elections. (NAN)

