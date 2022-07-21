KARIM Adeyemi is upbeat that Borussia Dortmund can overcome the indefinite absence of fellow forward Sebastien Haller who has been diagnosed with a testicular tumour.

Adeyemi, newly signed by Borussia Dortmund just like Haller, said on Thursday at their pre-season training camp in Switzerland that “we will try to continue playing football.

“Maybe with a different formation or with someone else in attack. In the end, we have the quality to play with another striker.”

Haller was to take the place of Erling Haaland, who has moved on to Manchester City, after his arrival a few weeks ago from Ajax Amsterdam.

But he was on Monday diagnosed with the tumour after feeling unwell during training.

He was to undergo further examinations, but Borussia Dortmund have no further statements.

Germany winger Adeyemi said he does not expect a stuttering start into the season over Haller’s absence.

Borussia Dortmund start next week Friday with a German Cup match at third-tier 1860 Munich and their first Bundesliga match is a week later against Bayer Leverkusen.

“I am looking forward to start into the season with such a great team. We want to start in dominant fashion and show the other teams how to defend,” said the 20-year-old who came to Borussia Dortmund from Salzburg.

“It is my role to create unrest with my speed.”

Adeyemi also wants to do well in Borussia Dortmund in order to make the German squad.

He made his national team debut last year but has only played five minutes in the recent four UEFA Nations League games.

“Karim must show a development and take the next step at Borussia Dortmund,” Germany coach Hansi Flick has said.(dpa/NAN)

A.I