Again, naira drops at Investors and Exporters window

THE Naira on Friday depreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window, exchanging at N429.

The figure represented an increase of 0.66 per cent compared with the N426.20 it exchanged for the dollar on Thursday.

The open indicative rate closed at N428.10 to the dollar on Friday.

An exchange rate of N444 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N429.

The Naira sold for as low as N406 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 59.59 million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters’ window on Friday. (NAN)

KN