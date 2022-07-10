Again, terrorists attack Kaduna, kill four, kidnap 15￼

Hits: 7

FOUR persons were killed and 15 abducted, as terrorists attacked Iburu village, under Kufana District of Kajuru Local Council in Kaduna State.

A community leader, Daniel Garba, at the weekend, confirmed the incident.

Garba said: “The bandits stormed the community at night and killed three persons, while the fourth person was murdered on his way to offer assistance. They also kidnapped 15 others.

He decried the incessant attacks being carried out by bandits around the area but commended the efforts of the government and security agencies operating in the local council towards tackling insecurity in the area.

Meanwhile, the Police Command, in the state, said security operatives had arrested a bandit with AK 47 rifle and ammunition following a tip-off on movement of illicit arms in parts of Southern Kaduna.

The Police Command spokesman, DSP Muhammed Jalige, said in a statement, yesterday, that “on receipt of credible intelligence on suspected movement of illicit arms around Mariri Village, Saminaka, Lere Local Council, Kaduna State, the Commissioner of Police, CP Yekini Ayoku ordered an immediate security cordon of the area, which yielded positive result with the arrest of a suspected armed bandit “.

He explained that the tactical execution of this operation was in line with the directive of IGP Alkali Baba Usman on intelligence as well as community policing strategy geared towards nipping crimes in the bud.

Jalige said: “Preliminary investigations revealed the identity of the arrested suspect as one Ishaku Habu a.k.a Deta, a 25-year-old man from the same Mariri village. Recovered from him are the following items: One Ak47 rifle loaded with 29 rounds of 7.62 X 39mm live ammunition and one mobile phone, as he confessed to have been a member of kidnapping and cattle rustling syndicate in the area.

“The Commissioner of Police, while reiterating the IGP’s directive, ordered for a meticulous investigation in a bid to arrest other gang members as well as recover their operational logistics for prosecution.”

“The CP equally called on the communities to redouble their current efforts in providing actionable and result-oriented intelligence such as this to assist the command and its sister agencies to minimise the current security challenges in the state”.

-The Guardian

