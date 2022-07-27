THE Ebonyi chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha says Mrs Ann Agom-Eze actually withdrew from the Ebonyi South race for Gov. Dave Umahi, contrary to her claim.

Okoro-Emegha said this on Tuesday in Abakaliki when he reacted to Agom-Eze’s claim that she did not withdraw from the race.

He said that her withdrawal letter was sent to him from the party headquarters after being endorsed, expressing shock at the new development.

“The national secretariat acknowledged and forwarded the letter to me.

“It is therefore demeaning to say that the governor is fighting with the woman over the ticket.

“We are however, ready to obey the Abakaliki federal high court’s ruling for a re-rurun of the primary election,” he said.

He said that the matter was an internal party affair as Agom-Eze was a member of the APC.

“We are ready to conduct the primaries anytime provided it conforms with the timeline of the Independent Electoral Commisson (INEC).

“APC is a party which believes in the rule of law,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a federal high court sitting in Abakaliki on July 22 dismissed a suit filed by Umahi seeking INEC to recognise him as the APC candidate for the Ebonyi south senate’s at the National Assembly.

The court recognised Agom-Eze who came second in the May 28 primaries but ordered INEC to conduct a re-run within 14 days and accomdate her in the process.(NAN)

A.I