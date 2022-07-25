MR Jean Bakole, the Country Representative, United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), says agriculture is critical to diversifying the Nigeria’s economy.

Bakole said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Abuja.

He said that the nation was richly blessed in the agro-industry and business which could grow the economy if effectively harnessed.

According to him, agricultural produce, if processed and exported will generate revenue, thereby, contributing to the nation’s economic growth.

He said that the sector if given the needed attention would respond to some of the country’s needs such as food, security and job creation.

“The best idea that can be used to boost revenue generation in a population of more than 200 million people in Nigeria is by creating job opportunities in that sector

“It is imperative to ensure that activities linked to the manufacturing sector in this country are given attention.

“While manufacturing products locally and increasing productivity, there is the need to provide necessary support to improve on quality so that these products will not affect our health negatively.

“If we do not produce high quality products, we are going to face challenges in the local market and also in the regional market,’’ he said.

Bakole said that in advancing the economy, competitiveness was important, adding that producing high quality products remained key. (NAN)

A.I