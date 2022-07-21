Air Peace passengers laud airline’s China flight

SOME passengers on Air Peace’s second flight to its recently launched Guangzhou have lauded the airline on its commencement of flight operations to the Asian country.

The Media Executive of the airline, Mr Stanley Olisa said this in in a statement issued in Lagos on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Air Peace launched its China destination, which is its third international route, on July 13.

NAN recalls that with a record-breaking high load factor of 240 passengers, the airline said it had India and Israel in the works.

The airline reiterated its commitment to continually ease the burden of air travel for Nigerians and, by extension, Africans.

Olisa quoted the passengers as saying this in an interview shortly before their Guangzhou-bound flight departed on Wednesday, from the new terminal of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The airline official quoted the passengers as saying the development that had taken off the flight connection challenges the flying public faced on the route.

Mr Clark Wang, one of the Chinese nationals on the flight, was quoted as saying that the launch excited the Chinese community in Nigeria.

Wang also that it signaled a great stride in strengthening the commercial ties between Nigeria and China.

He said: “The flight connectivity between both nations will foster development and boost both economies.”

Wang also applauded Air Peace Management for the strategic decision to make a foray into the route.

Another passenger, Mr Emmanuel Okereke, expressed happiness over the China launch and felicitated with Air Peace.

Okereke advised the airline to sustain the feat and be consistent in providing best-in-class services.

“I call on Mr Allen Onyema, the Chairman of Air Peace, to ensure sustenance of this new route and extend the wings of the airline to more cities,” Olisa quoted Okereke as saying.

Similarly, Mr Timothy Ose, another passenger on board, said he flies Air Peace to Dubai and when he learnt of the new China route so he was delighted.

Ose said the expansion into Asia was a huge respite to Nigerians, especially those who frequent the China destination.

While congratulating Onyema, he also urged Air Peace to keep raising the bar and blazing the trail.

The Chief Operating Officer, Air Peace, Oluwatoyin Olajide, according to Olisa said, ‘we will continue to grow our route network as well as modernise our fleet strategically’.

Air Peace currently boasts a network of 20 domestic routes, seven regional routes and three international destinations, including Dubai and Johannesburg. (NAN)

