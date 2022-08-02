Aiteo Cup: Heartland face rivals Enugu Rangers

AN oriental derby is on the cards in the 2022 Aiteo Federation Cup as Rangers square up against Heartland in one of the competition’s Round of 32 Men’s fixtures.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Rangers International FC, Enugu versus Heartland FC, Owerri game will hold on Aug. 3 at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium. Benin. Kickoff is 4.00 p. m.

Rangers have the bragging over their rival going into the derby clash, after handing Heartland a back-to-back defeat at the just-concluded Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The Flying Antelopes are looking for redemption after their push for a continental ticket in the NPFL failed to see the light of the day.

They will therefore take this game as a make-or-break affair, as they intend to end their campaign with a trophy in their cabinet.

NAN also reports that Rangers last won the oldest club competition in the country in 2018.

In another round of 32 fixtures, two NPFL giants are set to clash as Niger Tornadoes brace up against Enyimba International of Aba in Ijebu Ode.

The Ikon Allah Boys do battle against the Elephants, the most successful team in the NPFL in what promises to be a cracking game.

However, on recent form, Niger Tornadoes will feel they can nick this one after holding Enyimba to a 1-1 draw in Aba, before edging the reverse fixture at home 2-1 in the 2021/2022 NPFL season.

ROUND OF 32 FIXTURES (MEN)

Bayelsa United Vs Green Beret– Enugu – (03/08/22) – 2 00 p.m.

Enyimba International Vs Niger Tornadoes– Ijebu-Ode – (03/08/22) – 4.00 p.m.

Doma United Vs Lobi Stars– Jos – (03/08/22) – 4.00 p.m.

Akure City Academy Vs Bendel Insurance Feeders– Nnewi – (03/08/22) – 4.00 p.m.

Rangers Int’l Vs Heartland FC– Benin City – (03/08/22) – 4.00 p.m.

Sunshine Stars Vs Rovers FC– Aba – (03/08/22) – 4.00 p.m.

Cynosure FC Vs Katsina United– Makurdi – (03/08/22) – 4.00 p.m.

Remo Stars Vs Akwa United– Enugu – (03/08/22) – 4.00 p.m.

Kogi United Vs Kanta United– Minna – (03/08/22) – 4.00 p.m.

DMD FC Vs Housing Corporation – Abuja – (03/08/22) – 4.00 p.m.

Zamfara United Vs Kano Pillars – Kaduna – (03/08/22) – 2.00 p.m.

Fulfill FC Vs El-Kanemi Warriors– Gombe – (03/08/22) – 4.00 p.m.

Kwara United Vs Wikki Tourists– Abuja – (03/08/22) – 4pm

Bendel Insurance Vs Ottasolo FC– Ilorin – (03/08/22) – 4.00 p.m.

Sokoto United Vs Nasarawa United– Kaduna – (03/08/22) – 4.00 p.m.

. Dakkada FC already qualified for Round of 16

ROUND OF 16 FIXTURES (WOMEN)

Bayelsa Queens/Kada Queens Vs Niger Amazons – 04/08/22 – 4.00 p.m. (Venue TBD)

Abruka Queens Vs Abia Angels – Benin City – 04/08/22 – 4 00 p.m.

Naija Ratels Vs Nasarawa Amazons – Jos – 04/08/22 – 4.00 p.m.

Immaculate Queens Vs Confluence Queens – Makurdi – 04/08/22 – 4.00 p.m.

Honey Badgers Vs Delta Queens – Owerri – 04/08/22 – 4.00 p.m.

Heartland Queens Vs Dannaz Ladies – Warri – 04/08/22 – 4.00 p.m.

Osun Babes Vs Royal Queens – Abuja – 04/08/22 – 4.00 p.m.

Edo Queens Vs Awka Angels/FC Robo Queens – 04/08/22 – 4.00 p.m. (Venue TBD). (NAN)

KN