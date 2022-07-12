Ajibade, Ohale named in WAFCON 2022 Group Stage Best XI

Hits: 3

THE Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Tuesday released the Best XI of the ongoing 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) with two Super Falcons players making the list.

This followed the completion of the 12-team tournament’s group phase on Sunday in Rabat, Morocco.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the list has midfielder Rasheedat Ajibade and defender Osinachi Ohale.

The list presents a good sprinkling of representatives from the participating African countries and included in the tournament’s top performers.

Players from seven countries made the list of the of Best XI as selected by members of CAF’s Technical Study Group (TSG) after the first round.

South Africa’s goalkeeper Andile Dlamini was selected as the tournament’s leading goalkeeper so far with a defence anchored by Nigeria’s Osinachi Ohale and Zambia’s Lushomo Mweemba.

The defence has wingbacks in Tunisia’s Samia Aouni and Morocco’s Zineb Redouan.

Morocco’s inspirational captain Ghizlane Chebbak is the leading goal scorer at the tournament with three goals to date and she is also on the list.

She and the classy South African captain from AC Milan, Jane Refiloe, make up a formidable midfield combination in the heart of the pitch.

Nigeria’s fantastic Rasheedat Ajibade is on the attacking wing, with Cameroon’s Ajara Nchout on the other flank providing plenty of firepower down the other flank.

Botswana’s Refilwe Tholakele gets the nod for the striker’s spot high up on the pitch, with Zambia’s Grace Chanda just behind her.

NAN reports that the TSG is comprised of Clementine Toure (Cote d’Ivoire head coach), Radia Fertoul (Algeria head coach) and Jacqui Shipanga (Namibia Technical Director).

Others in the six-member group are Shilene Booysen (South Sudan head coach), Mercy Tagoe (Ghana head coach) and Amani Boukare (Tunisia Under-20 head coach/senior team assistant coach).(NAN)

A.I