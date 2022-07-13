AKWAABA expo partners turkish firm to promote medical tourism

THE organisers of AKWAABA African Travel Market have announced a partnership with Turkish firm, Turquaz Health Tourism as their official exclusive partner in Turkiye (Turkey) for the 18th AKWAABA expo.

Ikechi Uko, organiser of the expo, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

Uko said he had decided to give a lot of attention to medical tourism and health insurance at the 2022 edition of the event because of the increasing importance of medical tourism in Africa.

He noted that the expo was slated for Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2022.

” Turquaz Health is a health organisation in Turkey which provides the best medical solution to medical needs with the best quality facilities, cutting edge technology equipment, globally accepted medical doctors and internationally recognised credentials.

” It was founded by Idil Saguner and Sureyya Umran Alinak who are experienced at matching hospitals to the needs of the patients.”

He said they would be using their network and connections to bring the best groups to Africa.

Uko said that Turquaz Health Tourism was expected to bring in several hospital groups from Turkey to the event.

He noted that Turkiye was fast becoming the most popular destination for medical tourism with its top grade facilities and world class care system.

” The Turkish hospitals and professionals will be joining hospitals from United Arab Emirates, India and other Asian countries at the first major medical tourism event in Nigeria at the 18th Akwaaba.

” The Nigerian health management organisations and specialist hospitals are expected to join them for this event.

” The event is billed to hold at the Convention Centre of Eko Hotels & Suites from 31st October to 1st of November, 2022.

” Over 3000 visitors are expected at this year’s event from all over Africa,” he said.

In the firm’s response: “We are very excited to be going into business collaboration with AKWAABA for its 18th edition of AKWAABA African Travel Market.” (NAN)