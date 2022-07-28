Aleph Hospitality signs third hotel in Uganda

ALEPH Hospitality, the leading Dubai-based independent hotel management company, has solidified its presence in Uganda by taking over management of the Best Western Plus The Athena Hotel in Kampala earlier this month.

Best Western Plus The Athena is a contemporary four-star hotel situated in the upscale neighbourhood of Bugolobi, on the outskirts of the capital Kampala. The boutique hotel features a restaurant, cocktail lounge, outdoor garden, pool and gym, as well as a business centre and conference facilities. The hotel is located in the central business district of Kampala.

Bani Haddad, Founder and Managing Director of Aleph Hospitality said: “We are delighted to welcome the Best Western Plus The Athena Hotel into the Aleph portfolio. Seven years ago, when we identified a gap in the market for independent hotel management companies, I could not have imagined that today we would be managing 12 hotels in Africa, with many more properties in the pipeline.”

Owner of Athena Investment Ltd, Ms Grace Kavuya, said: “We are excited to work with the experienced team at Aleph Hospitality and look forward to taking the hotel and our guest experience to the next level. With the strong post-pandemic recovery in travel globally, and the country’s continued investment in the hospitality sector, we are confident that there is a bright future for our hotel and the tourism industry in Uganda.”

Aleph Hospitality, which has targeted 50 hotels in the Middle East and Africa by 2026, manages hotels directly for owners, either on a franchise basis for branded properties or as a white label operator for independently branded hotels.

