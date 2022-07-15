 Alleged forgery: Court orders ex-NSCDC official to enter his defence

AN FCT High Court in Kubwa, ordered Jubrin Buba, an Official of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to enter his defence without delay.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) charged Buba with six counts bordering on forgery.

Justice Asmau Akanbi-Yusuf, overruled the no-case submission earlier made by the defendant and held that there was a prima facie case against him.

Akanbi-Yusuf however ordered the defendant to enter his defence accordingly and adjourned the matter until Oct.10 for hearing.

The Defence Counsel, James Paul had argued in a motion dated Feb.8 that the ingredients of the offence against the defendant had not been proven by the prosecution counsel, Aniekan Ekong.

He added that the exhibits tendered before the court were photocopies and urged the court to sustain his arguments and discharge the defendant of the charges against him.

In response, the prosecution counsel, who filed his brief dated March 11, urged the court to dismiss the no case submission.

The ICPC alleged that the defendant made a false statement to an officer of the commission, Ekere Usiere and claimed he was awarded a Bsc Degree in Public Administration.

The prosecution counsel alleged that the defendant claimed he obtained the said degree from the University of Jos dated Oct. 7, 2009.

Ekong added that the defendant forged and used as genuine a Testimonial dated Sept. 25, 2002, purpotedly issued by Obafemi Owolowo University, Ile- Ife.

He said the defendant issued same to the NSCDC in September, 2006, adding that it contravened sections 366, 364 of the Penal Code.(NAN)

KN