Alleged verbal assault: Kogi NUJ boycotts NGO activities

THE Kogi Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Monday boycotted all activities of Conscience for Human Rights and Conflicts Resolution over alleged verbal assault on one its members.

This is contained in a statement signed and issued by the NUJ Chairman, Adeiza Momoh-Jimoh and Secretary, Ademu Seidu Haruna in Lokoja.

“The attention of the State Council of the NUJ has been drawn to the unwarranted verbal attack of Mr Idris Miliki, the Executive Director, Conscience for Human Rights and Conflicts Resolution on the Kogi Chairperson of NAWOJ over a comment on WhatsApp Platform.

“Evidence shown to the Council, shows Miliki announced his return from Osun where he claimed to have monitored the Governorship election on the WhatsApp Platform.

“The Kogi State NAWOJ chairperson responded by welcoming him back and jokingly asked if he bought bread from Osun State.

“Unfortunately this friendly comment drew the rage of Miliki, who verbally assaulted the harmless woman on the platform.

“Consequently, all members of NUJ in Kogi are by this notice directed to boycott any programme that has to do with the said Idris Miliki and his so-called Conscience for Human Rights and Conflicts Resolution till further notice,” the union ordered.

The union advised members seeking for Civil Societies’ Opinion on any story they are doing to do so with other responsible Civil Society Organisations that were abound in Kogi.

It, however, said that the directive does not cover sponsored radio or Television Programmes that are currently running in any stations by his (Miliki’s) organization.

“All Members are hereby strongly advised not to flout this directives in their own interest.

“The Union therefore, believe that this rabid behavior of Mr. Idris Miliki should be put to check before he causes the union and its members further embarrassment,” the NUJ said. (NAN)

KN