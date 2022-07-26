Alumni association donates generator to UNICAL

THE University of Calabar Theatre Arts Alumni Association (UCTAAA) has donated a 16KVA generating plant to the Department of Theatre Arts of the institution.

The alumni, who made the donation as part of their 2022 re-union on Monday in Calabar, said they were giving back to their alma mater.

Global President of UCTAAA, Mrs Rita Amuchenwa, said it was important for them to identify with the university after several years of graduation.

According to her, UCTAAA has gone global, hence the need for them to always come together from time to time to identify projects they can execute for the development and growth of Theatre Arts department.

She said that the generating plant would contribute in boosting the department’s energy provision for theatre performances and other arts.

“What prompted us into this is the fact that we have looked back and saw that we have all become prominent in various fields, hence we need to give b)ack to our alma mater.

“The glory started in UNICAL where we got our first degree and so we had to come back to give handsomely to the department for nurturing us into who we are today,” she said.

Speaking, the Vice Chancellor of UNICAL, Prof. Florence Obi, who inaugurated the plant, commended UCTAAA for always remembering the institution in all their activities.

Prof. Obi encouraged them to register with the alumni directorate of the university with a view to be kept abreast with up-to-date happenings in the institution.

She noted that the world over, alumni plays an important role in the development and growth of their Alma mater

The VC called on other alumni of the institution to identify projects they can do for the development of the school.

The Head of Theatre Arts Department, UNICAL, Dr Liwhu Betiang, noted that UCTAAA had contributed massively towards the growth of the department.

Also speaking, a member of UCTAAA, Mr Eric Anderson, who is the Commissioner for Tourism in Cross River, promised that they would continue to contribute to the department to grow its theatre performances.

Dr Emmanuel Adariku, the Deputy Director, Directorate of Alumni Affairs, UNICAL, said that UCTAAA was one of the strongest group among all the alumni.

According to him, UCTAAA has a diaspora splash that resonates around the world.

“We are glad for showing that UNICAL is indeed unique and can boast of some of the best in the film industry and all fields of study and training.

“We congratulate them for being united and appreciate them for always having something to give back to their Alma mata,” he said. (NAN)

