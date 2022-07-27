Menu

Thursday, July 28, 2022

AMAC Chairman dissolves investment, property development coy board

Posted on by editor
Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC)

CHRISTOPHER Maikalangu, Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has dissolve the board of AMAC Investment and Property Development Company (AMAC – IPDC).

This is contained in a statement signed by the chairman’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs, Kingsley Madaki, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The chairman explained that the dissolution was a part of his government measure to review and revive all the companies and agencies belonging to AMAC.

He further noted that AMAC as an organized government institution will continue to do everything possible to improve and expand its business scope.(NAN)

