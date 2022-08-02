AMCON, IBEDC settle on way forward for ailing electricity company

By Anthony Isibor.

THE Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, IBEDC, through John Ayodele, its chief operating officer, has reassured that the company and the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria have reached an agreement on way forward over the challenges it is having.

Last week, it was reported that AMCON has taken over IBEDC because of its indebtedness to the debt management body.

However, in a memo entitled: “Message from COO, RE: IBEDC in receivership”, dated January 20, which was made available to Realnews at the weekend, Ayodele urged the staff of the company to go on with their duties as issues with AMCON have been resolved.

Part of the memo reads: “Dear Colleagues, Further, to the communication earlier sent on 20th January, 2022, in respect of the above, kindly note that the Investors have resolved on way forward with AMCON and status quo ante maintained.

“On behalf of the Board and Management, I urge all of us to go about our normal duties while we count on your unflinching commitment and dedication to ensure our revenue collection for this month and excellent service to customers are not compromised going forward.”

Ayodele also stated that the company fell under receivership by a Federal High Court judgment issued in September 8, 2021.

According to him, the judgment, had granted preservative orders in favour of AMCON, explaining that the corporation has appointed a lawyer to serve in the receivership action.

According to him, the receiver arrived on Thursday, January 20, to take charge formally, adding that he already held a meeting with the management staff.

Realnews reports that IBEDC covers the distribution of electricity to consumers in Oyo, Osun, Ogun and Ondo as well as some parts of Ekiti and Kwara States.

– Jan. 24, 2022 @ 12:02 GMT |

