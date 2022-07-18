American singer Chris Brown joins Davido to celebrate Adeleke’s victory￼

POPULAR American singer Chris Brown has joined his friend Davido to celebrate his uncle’s victory at the just concluded Osun governorship election.

Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won with 403,371 votes to defeat Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 375,027.

Chris who recently released the deluxe of his latest album, “Breezy”, which featured Davido on the song “Nobody has to know” took to his social media page to share in his buddy’s happy moment.

Breezy shared a photo of Ademola Adeleke holding up his right hand and accompanied same with several emojis including love and friendship.

-The Nation

KN