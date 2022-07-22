Anambra govt to partner CBN on agriculture-driven economy

THE Anambra State Government has finalized arrangements to partner with the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to promote agriculture-driven economy as a major source of revenue to the state. Gov. Chukwuma Soludo made it known when he hosted Benedict Maduagwu, Awka branch CBN manager, at the Governor's Lodge, Amawbia, describing agro-export as the game changer for Nigeria's economy. The governor called on the Central Bank of Nigeria to champion the shift from dependence on oil to an agriculture-driven economy. He said that his administration is already taking the lead by introducing regenerative agriculture, reinvention of the palm revolution and coconut economy. Gov. Soludo emphasized that dependence on crude oil at this critical time may spell doom for the country as the NNPC had not made remittance into the federation account since February this year. ``The economy of the old in our region was built on palm but crude oil came and Nigeria forgot the other oil. It is time for the country to maximize agriculture. In Anambra, we want to plant one million palm and coconut seedlings. ``I believe that over the years, the value chain will improve to earn foreign exchange and earn income for the state. Thank God agriculture is central to the Central Bank and we wish that CBN will be worthy partners in our export agenda.” The governor noted that the Central Bank played a pivotal role in the development of the country, stressing that when inflation is galloping, nothing else will work. ``CBN is a Macro economic institution and financial regulator and it plays developmental roles," Gov. Soludo added. While noting the achievements recorded during his tenure as the CBN Governor, Prof. Soludo expressed appreciation that the thrust in agriculture introduced during his tenure was maintained. ``It is now a matter of survival with agriculture as the new economy. There are huge redundancies in the sector and we must fully exploit it by determining ways to deliver more efficiently and more effectively. ``We are strong in the area of Anambra rice and cassava. CBN should release grants for research and development. Consider our ukwa (breadfruit), uziza, uda and our local spices. Get scientists to produce the improved varieties. Even our palm wine should be exported the way they export Champagne across the globe.” The governor who commended the CBN Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, said that greater partnership between CBN and Anambra State Government on areas that have the potential to change lives was desirous by his administration. ``Export-oriented production is the game changer and I applaud CBN staff for their integrity and professionalism.’’ He drew the attention of the CBN to other issues, including the supposed 2.5 billion naira agriculture fund to Anambra State, others. Earlier, the CBN, Awka branch manager, Maduagwu who led the delegation, spoke about the efforts of the institution in key areas of the Country's economy especially in the agricultural sector. He explained that they were making gradual progress on improvement in sensitization, calling the attention of the governor to some CBN facilities that could be of immense benefits to the state including the Anchor Borrower Scheme, Accelerated Development Scheme, others. He asked the state government to key into them. Present at the visit include: Principal Secretary to the Governor, the Head of Service, Barr. Theodora Igwegbe and Deputy Chief of Staff/Chief Protocol to the Governor, Mr. Chinedu Nwoye. (MOI) ***John Ndu writes from the Government House Awka. A.I