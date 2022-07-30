ANAN tasks fellows on ethics, loyalty

THE President of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), Prof. Benjamin Osisioma, has urged fellows of the association to maintain the core values and adhere to the ethics of the profession.

Osisioma gave the charge while inaugurating the elected executive members of Jigawa Chapter of the association, on Wednesday in Dutse.

Represented by Ibrahim Makut, Council Member and Chairman, Branches and Benevolence Committee, Osisioma also charged them to bear true allegiance to Nigeria.

He said all the positions contested in the election had their candidates returned unopposed, to run its affairs for the next four years in the state.

The new officers are: Hassan Hashim, as Chairman and Bashir Madaki, Vice Chairman with Adamu Haruna as Secretary General.

Others are Musa Musa, Assistant Secretary, Dauda Muhammad, Treasure, Mr Habib as Financial Secretary and Kabiru Alhaji, Public Relations Officer and Social Secretary, while Hassan Garba and Kamilu Aliyu as Ex-officio I and II.

In his remarks, Hashim, thanked the fellows for the confidence reposed on them and pledged to move the association forward.

While calling for support to promote its activities in the state, Hashim commended the national leadership of the association for peaceful conduct of the election. (NAN)

First published Jun. 29 2022 @ 17:44 GMT | C.E