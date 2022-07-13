Anglican bishop says FG not honest in tackling insecurity￼

BISHOP of Diocese of Calabar (Anglican Communion), The Rt. Rev. Nneoyi Egbe, has decried the high level of insecurity in the country, saying the Federal Government is not honest to the citizens in its fight against insecurity.

He stated this while briefing newsmen at Holy Trinity Cathedral to mark the Second Session of the 11th Synod of the diocese holding between July 13 and 17, 2022.

Egbe, who is also a professor at the University of Calabar (UNICAL) lamented the alarming rate of killing and kidnapping of men of God for ransom, noting that government has failed in its responsibility to protect the citizens from internal and external forces.

According to him, government has been lying to its citizens that the country is safe and secure, yet people could not freely travel across the country.

“Not too long ago, I heard a minister of the national government saying Nigeria is very secure and safe, a lie, from all indications, we are definitely not in the same country.

“In saner climes, this government would have resigned en masse! But Nigeria is a place where the law applies to some and not others.”

He restated the need for state policing and true federalism, saying: “We believe it is for this reason that the Nigerian government has refused the several requests for establishment of state police. We need state police, denying Nigerians this is evidence of government’s insincerity in securing the Nigerian environment against elements that are pursing their evil agenda.”

Egbe went further to describe the Nigeria democracy as a scam and ruse and wondered why the National Assembly has refused to pass Electoral Offences Bill.

He said if the bill were considered, it would give stronger credibility to the forthcoming elections.

While he called for a proper amendment of the 1999 Constitution, the cleric warned that the National Assembly and other stakeholders concerned should stop the charade of constitutional amendment and show honesty to citizens.

“It is common knowledge that the Constitution we are operating as a nation does not reflect the truth in Nigeria. A man of God had once declared it as a lie. It declares at the opening that we are a secular state but within reflects every character of a particular religion. We need a constitution that reflects the plurality of the people, not one that declares freedom of everything but enshrines practices that negate such freedom.”

Reacting to calls that citizens should resort to self-defence by owning guns, he said: “Let it be known to all that every Nigerian can equally acquire arms, but we need to ask if a lawless state like ours will still have citizens if this is allowed? A note of caution, we all need to know and understand that Nigeria belongs to all of us and we must keep her united as one nation, where everyone is someone and is respected as a Nigerian. We are going to protect ourselves but not with everyone owning a gun,” Egbe warned.

-The Guardian

