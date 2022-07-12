Anita Joseph, hubby reply haters￼

Hits: 2

ACTRESS Anita Joseph and hubby, Fisayo Michael Olagunju aka MC Fish, have given a hilarious response to individuals eagerly anticipating their marriage crash.

The couple, who met at a birthday party got married on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2020 in a private ceremony.

The duo has continued to weather the storm, giving fitting responses at every point to critics of their young union two years after.

In a recent video shared on their Instagram pages, the couple was captured dancing resolutely to a popular TikTok sound at their balcony in the cool of the evening.

While at it, they noted that’s their way of responding to people who wish their marriage to hit the rocks.

“Our response to people that say our marriage won’t last. Shallom,” reads the inscription on the video.

-The Nation

KN