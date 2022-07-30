APC assembly aspirant denies alleged defection to Boots Party

MRS Muibat Sanuth, APC Lagos State of House of Assembly aspirant, Alimosho Constituency II, says her alleged defection to Boots party is false.

Sanuth, a 2023 Assembly aspirant in a statement on Friday, in Lagos, said she remained a loyal member of the ruling APC, despite not being able to pick the party ticket for the Alimosho seat in the state legislature.

“My attention has been drawn to a report by an online website, alleging that I was one of the party chieftains who dumped the APC in Lagos state.

“In the false report, my name was listed among members of a supposed faction of the APC in Lagos state that defected from the ruling party to the Boots Party.

“I wish to state unequivocally that the claim is untrue, fraudulent and highly misleading,” she said.

The aspirant, who stated that she remained a bonafide and dedicated member of the APC, said that she had no intention of resigning membership of the party now or later.

“Neither do I share any affiliation with the so-called faction.

“To the best of my knowledge, the APC in Lagos state has a single leadership led by Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu remains my National Leader and Presidential Candidate for the 2023 election.

“The general public and members of our great party should disregard such unfounded rumour being peddled by political desperadoes who are out to sow seeds of division in the party,” she said. (NAN)

KN