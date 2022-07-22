APC North West worried over unclaimed PVCs by youths

The All Progressives Congress (APC), North West, has expressed worry over the large number of unclaimed Permanent Voters Card (PVCs), at the office of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Mr Abdulhamid Mohammed, the Zonal Youth Leader of APC, who stated this on Friday, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), shortly after the party’s Youth Zonal Meeting in Kaduna, said the PVCs belonged mostly to young persons.

Mohammed said following the development, the APC youth wing in the North West, embarked on mobilisation of the youths to go for collection of the PVCs without further delay.

“The zone cannot afford to lose votes of the youths because they constitute 25 per cent of the voting population in the zone.

“Our commitment as the APC North West youth wing, is to mobilise the youths in the zone to commit themselves to voting during the 2023 General Elections.

“We are calling on the youths to go and collect their PVCs because a lot of them, from INEC statistics, belong to the youths.

“We know the number of them that have collected and those that have not collected,” he added.

According to him, the party is embarking on the awareness campaign to ensure that the youths collect their PVCs because of their importance in the forthcoming elections.

“Everybody knows the importance of the youths in an election because they form 75 per cent of the voting population across the country and 25 percent in the North West.

“Before now, youths in the country were used for thuggery, but we are grateful to APC government for making sure that youths are engaged in political activities without being used as thugs,” Mohammed added.

He, however, commended APC leaders in the zone for recognising the political importance of youths, adding that the party was aware of the vital role youths played in ensuring its victory in the last General Elections.

“Therefore, we will continue to mobilise youths in the zone to ensure that APC wins again come 2023,” Mohammed said. (NAN)

A.I