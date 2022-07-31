APC Northern Christian leaders set up committee on consultation with stakeholders

THE All-Progressives Congress Party Northern Christian Leaders have resolved to set up a committee to consult both Christian and Muslim stakeholders on the choice of APC candidate and his running mate for the 2023 presidential election.

This was disclosed in a communiqué issued after the APC Northern Christian leaders summit issued on Saturday in Abuja and jointly signed by Prof. Doknan Sheni (Plateau) North Central; Dr Ishaya Bauka (Taraba) North East and Prof. Saidu Ibrahim (Jigawa) North West.

The leaders said the committee was to arrive at the best platform that would better galvanise and steer their patriotic spirits and resolve towards collectively building a united multi religious, multi-ethnic society as guaranteed by Nigeria constitution.

The leaders said that after careful considerations and deliberations, the summit resolved that the adoption of a Muslim–Muslim ticket by their party was divisive, unjust and insensitive.

It, however, stated that the Northern Christians in APC would not support or enable any attempt to divide Nigeria along religious lines.

“We resolved that we will set up a committee within us with a mandate to go round Nigeria and consult with both Christians and Muslim stakeholders, including other stakeholders.

It stated that stakeholders, not of the faith community but who shared the aspirations for a peaceful and united Nigeria would be galvanized.

It said this was to arrive at the best platform that will better galvanize and steer the patriotic spirits and resolve to build a united multi religious, multi-ethnic society as guaranteed by the constitution

The faith based religion leaders said that they also resolved to summon an interfaith summit in no distant future after consultations were concluded across religious divide.

This, according to the communiqué, will be where notable Muslim and Christian and Islamic leaders will announce to the nation and the world the best Pan Nigerian platform that will better serve the collective interests of the people beyond 2023.

“That all delegates will return to their communities and disseminate these resolutions and await the convocation of the next summit where a final decision would be taken on the ticket that we will collectively vote for in 2023.”(NAN)

KN