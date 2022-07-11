APC support group backs Tinubu’s choice of Vice presidential candidate￼

Hits: 8

THE Forum of Buhari Support Group (FOBS-G) has hailed the emergence of former Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, as the running mate to the All Progressives Congress (APC), candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu yesterday inDaura, Katsina State, confirmed Shettima as his Vice Presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

Chairman of the Forum, Dr Abiso Kabir who made this known in a statement issued to journalists in Abuja, described Shettima as an economist and a politician who has all qualities to compliment Tinubu.

According to Abiso, Shettima who is economically sound with vast experience in the banking sector, has all it takes to move the country forward with the APC presidential flag bearer.

As Governor of Borno State, Abiso noted that Shettima efficiently managed challenges arising from the Boko Haram insurgency which he inherited in 2011. With the approval of the National Security Adviser and the Nigerian Army in 2013, his government formalised establishment of youth volunteers called the Civilian JTF.

The volunteers, he said, have played a very significant role in supporting the military in the ongoing fight against Boko Haram insurgents. He approves salaries, kits and patrol vehicles for the civilian JTF while at the same time giving so much support to the Nigerian Armed Forces has so far been driving key changes in the affairs of the forum with focus on promoting northern unity and reviving ailing industries belonging to northern States.

“He led in mobilisation of community based intelligence gathering and the provision of hundreds of patrol vehicles and material logistics to the military in particular and to all other security agencies.

While he was governor, he focused so much attention on expansion and remodeling of existing schools and the building of new boarding primary and junior secondary schools to cater for over 50, 000 unaccompanied orphans whose parents were killed by insurgents across the 27 local government areas of the State.

“Shettima’s leadership credentials have attracted positive recognition within and outside Nigeria”, he added.

He urged people to shun politics of religion and bitterness and support the party to retain power in 2023.

-The Nation

KN