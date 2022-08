POPULAR skit maker and activist, Debo Adebayo aka Mr Macaroni has a message for those requesting for give-aways.

He described the nation’s current reality as difficult such that lending a helping hand to others is almost impossible.

He argued anyone who requests giveaways from him at this time is simply after his life.

According to the humour merchant: “This is a difficult time in the country. If you ask me for giveaway this period, I take it that you are after my life.”

-The Nation

KN