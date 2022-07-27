THE Vice Chairman, Counseling Association of Nigeria (CASSON), Delta Chapter, Mrs Rose Obi, has advised parents to monitor the use of technology and social media by their children.

Obi in a statement on Wednesday in Asaba warned parents against addiction of children in the use of technology.

She said that over dependence on technology could have a negative impact on the lives of children.

According to her, although we need technology to survive in a modern social world, an over reliance on it could also be socially devastating.

“When children experience stress, rejection or poor grades on exams, technology can become a quick and easy way to fill basic needs and as such can be addictive,” she cautioned.

She urged parents whose children were addicted to the use of technology to find a balance as a solution to the problem.

“Some of the solutions are managing the game time in the use of the technology and ensuring that technology devices are not installed in the bedrooms of children,” she said.

Obi urged parents to attend to their children at all times, saying that the advice was necessary for proper upbringing of children.(NAN)

